At least 11 people were killed, and one more was wounded in recent violence:

In Sinjar, a body was found. A child was wounded when old ordnance exploded.

A farmer was shot dead in an orchard in the Waqf Basin.

Turkey announced the deaths of five members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in airstrikes on Avasin and Zab.

Four militants were killed during an attack on Udhaim Dam.