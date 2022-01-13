Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed

At least two people were killed, and nine more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, four rockets targeting the U.S. embassy wounded three civilians, two of them children. A bomb targeting an army convoy wounded a bystander instead.

A bomb killed a militiaman and wounded two more in Akashat.

In Bayat, gunmen killed a schoolteacher.

An attack on a car belonging to Chinese oil firm, Sinopec, left two Sudanese security guards with wounds in al-Majer al-Kabir, Mayson province. Chinese employees, also in the car, were uninjured.

A bomb that was placed in a car wounded a lawyer near Tikrit.

Also, the supreme court provisionally suspended the recently reelected the speaker of parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, after two members claimed the election was unconstitutional. One of the challengers is interim speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who was taken to a hospital during parliament’s first meeting on Sunday. Halbousi was elected later in the session.