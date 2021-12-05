Iraq Daily Roundup: 10 Killed

At least 10 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:
ISIS militants killed four Peshmerga fighters and a civilian during an attack Qara Salem; six others were wounded.
An intelligence officer was shot dead in Karbala.
In Diwaniya, the body of a protester who was running away from police was found in the Euphrates River.
Turkish forces killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during an operation in northern Iraq.
A mortar fell on a home in Hatra, wounding a civilian.
Militants may have captured Luhaiban village; however, locals say the militants were repelled. In either case, women, children, and the elderly were said to be evacuated.