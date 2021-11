At least three people were killed, and another nine were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb in Wadi al-Shay killed a soldier and wounded another.

A police officer was shot dead in Abu Saida.

In Nasariya, unknown assailants threw a grenade at a gathering. Three people were wounded.

An explosive device in Shakha wounded three children.

Two people were wounded during a mortar attack on Qara Tapa.

An ISIS leader was killed during an operation in Rutba.