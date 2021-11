At least two people were killed, and another six were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a government engineer as he left work.

A militiaman died of injuries sustained during a foiled attack in Khanaqin.

Three militiamen were wounded, and a number of militants were killed, during a clash in Rutba.

In the Hamrin Mountains, two militiamen were wounded during an operation.

A security member was wounded during a clash in Abu Saida.