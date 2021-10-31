Iraq Monthly Roundup: 130 Killed in October

Violence across Iraq during October left 130 dead and 83 wounded. At least 149 people were killed, and 110 more were wounded during September.

Militant-related violence left at least 42 civilians, 19 security personnel, and 18 militants dead. The wounded consisted of 51 civilians, 24 security personnel, and one militant.

The conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 47 guerrillas dead and three wounded in Iraqi territory. Three Turkish soldiers were killed, and another was wounded. Also, a Turkish drone attack killed one civilian and wounded three more.

At least 11 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

In northern Iraq, a bomb killed a Turkish soldier. Another Turkish soldier died from injuries sustained in a clash with Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas. Two guerrillas were killed during Turkish operations.

In Abbasi, three civilians were killed, and two more were kidnapped. Two other civilians were wounded.

An ISIS attack in Pirde left two Peshmerga fighters dead. Several more were wounded.

ISIS gunmen killed a policeman in Daquq.

Two farmers were wounded when a mortar exploded in Abbara.

In Badush, a bomb wounded two civilians.

A militant was killed, and another was wounded, during an operation in Riyadh.