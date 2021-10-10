Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and seven wounded in recent violence:

A suspected Turkish drone attack in Qara Hanjir killed a woman and wounded two other people.

In Avasin, Turkish airstrikes killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

In Rashad, an attack on an election center left a policeman dead and two more wounded.

A soldier was killed, and another was wounded, at an election center in the Saidiya area.

A militiaman was wounded during an ISIS attack near Muqdadiya.

Election related violence was also reported in Najaf, Qara Tapa,and Uzair. At least 77 people were arrested for various violations. Three election observers were reported detained.