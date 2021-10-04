Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed

At least 16 people were killed, and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

Turkey announced the capture of a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) base in Avasin-Basyan. Twelve guerrillas were killed.

A drone attack, blamed on Turkey, wounded three alleged P.K.K. members in Chamchamal.

An officer was killed, and two soldiers were wounded, during an ISIS attack near Tuz Khormato.

In Muqdadiya one person was killed, and two were wounded, when gunmen attacked a stadium.

Security forces near Buhriz discovered the body of a fisherman who had been kidnapped.

A body was found in Kifl.

An attack in Riyadh wounded two militiamen.

In Ur, a bomb wounded one person.