Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

A policeman shot and killed two innocent civilians at a checkpoint near Abu Saida.

In Baaj, one soldier was killed in an ISIS attack.

An ISIS attack left one soldier dead in Tuz Khormato.

In Karbala, six policemen were wounded in a clash with militiamen.

Security forces killed an ISIS member in Tarmiya.

Another ISIS member was killed in Qadiriyyah.

Turkey announced the deaths of two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Metina and Zab.