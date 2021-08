At least four people were killed, and another two were wounded in recent violence:

The mayor of Karbala, Abeer Salim Al-Khafaji, was assassinated while on a campaign stop. Two employees were also shot.(/p>

Three detainees were killed in police custody in Basra. The victims were allegedly tortured to death in separate events over the last two weeks.

Attacks on the power grid continue. Nearly 30 attacks have been reported in the past week.