At least five people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

Four fishermen were killed, and five were wounded when ISIS attacked them on a lake behind the Haditha Dam.

A demonstrator was killed, and others were wounded, in Maysan province. Security forces fired upon them to disperse them.

In Khazar village, a bomb wounded three soldiers during an ISIS attack.

Old explosives blew up and wounded a civilian in Qayara.