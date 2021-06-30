Iraq Monthly Roundup: 88 Killed

In June, at least 88 people were killed, and 111 more were wounded. The number of casualties dropped since last month when 110 people were killed, and 156 were wounded. Mass graves yielded 134 victims.

Militant-related violence left 19 civilians, 27 security personnel, and 29 militants dead. At least 42 civilians, 38 security personnel, and two militants were wounded.

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq left a number of casualties beyond the usual Turkish soldiers and P.K.K. guerrillas. At least two civilians were killed, and five more were wounded by either Turkish strikes or P.K.K. activities. One Kurdish Peshmerga security member was killed, and 11 Asayesh members were wounded. At least 10 P.K.K guerrillas were killed, and another two were wounded.

Eleven protesters were wounded.

Also, mass graves gave up 134 bodies.

At least two people were killed, and 22 were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb hidden in a Sadr City market wounded 15 people when it was detonated.

Security forces in Aziziya fired on protesters, wounding four of them. Demonstrations against power cuts in the hot summer occurred in several southern cities.

Two civilians were wounded during an ISIS attack near Daquq.

A grenade attack wounded a soldier near Kirkuk.

Turkey claimed to have killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)