Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a commander in Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s Peace Brigades. A suspect was killed later, but not before injuring a security member during an attempted arrest.

An explosion wounded three members of the bomb squad who were working in Tal Aziz.

Two policemen were wounded during a mortar attack near Samarra.

Security forces killed a militant who was trying to blow up transmission towers in Abbara.

In separate news from Syria, five militiamen were killed during U.S. airstrikes targeting Iraqi militia stationed across the border. Also, Syria said that a child was killed and three other civilians were wounded in the attack. These casualties are not counted in the above figures, because occurred in Syria.