Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed

At least four people were killed, and 14 were wounded in recent violence:

In Sulaimaniya, 11 people were wounded when a clash broke out between Asayesh security forces and the Golden Force. The Golden Force is a Peshmerga unit associated with Kurdistan Region Vice President Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa. Several journalists reporting from the hospital where the injured were taken reported that they were attacked and prevented from covering the story.

Two men were shot dead in Muqdadiya. The father and son pair were kidnapped. Their bodies were later found.

One person was killed and two more were wounded in Shalamcheh when old explosives were detonated.

In Baghdad, gunmen seriously wounded a former Sahwa leader who had battled ISIS during the occupation.

Security personnel killed an ISIS leader near Muqdadiya.