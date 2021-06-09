Iraq Daily Roundup: Two People Killed; Eleven Yazidis Found in Mass Grave

At least two people were killed, and one was wounded in recent violence. Eleven people were found in a mass grave:

A rocket attack was launched on Baghdad International Airport. A few hours later U.S. Forces shot down a drone over Camp Victoria. Rockets also struck the Balad airbase. No casualties were reported.

A mass grave in Sinjar yielded 11 Yazidi victims.

A man was killed, and his son was wounded, during an ISIS attack on their home in Riyadh.

An old I.E.D. killed an 11-year-old near Makhmour.