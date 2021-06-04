Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

A militant attack in Tarmiya left one person dead and seven wounded. Three of the wounded were militiamen.

In Baghdad, a tribal fighter was killed.

In Amara, a sniper killed a young man leaving a soccer game.

A bomb wounded two small children in Tal Afar.

A militiaman was wounded during an attack near Muqdadiya.

Also, a fire at an internally displaced refugee camp for Yazidis injured 25 people. About 25,000 people live at the camp, which is in Dohuk.