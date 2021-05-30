Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and 13 were wounded:

A bomb in Daquq killed one police officer and wounded three policemen.

One militiaman was killed and another was wounded in an ISIS attack near Khanaqin.

An ISIS attack left four soldiers with injuries in Tuz Khormato.

In Dibs, two soldiers were wounded in an ISIS attack.

Two Iraqi soldiers were wounded when a bomb exploded in a desert home not too far from Qaim.

In Baghdad, a female activist was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

A militiaman was wounded during operations in Imam Weis.

The family of a Kurdish police officer who was kidnapped near Qara Tapa in November 2019 confirmed that they receive video evidence of the officer’s execution. It is unclear when the death occurred, but the family believes it was several months ago.