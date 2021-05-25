Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed; 61 Wounded



At least two people were killed, and 61 were wounded in recent violence:

Demonstrations against the deaths of activists in recent days took place in Baghdad. Security personnel attacked the demonstrators. Two protesters were killed. At least 28 civilians and 22 security personnel were wounded.

A bomb in Haditha wounded 10 civilians.

A civilian was wounded during Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Deshish.

Also, 94 families, consisting of 381 people, were repatriated to Iraq from Syria’s al-Hol refugee camp.