Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed

At least two people were killed, and six were wounded in recent attacks:

In Nasariya, a sticky bomb wounded an activist; Imad al-Aqili was in stable condition after surgery. Gunmen killed a civilian.

Unknown assailants in Baghdad killed a man who was to run parliamentary election later this year.

Near Riyadh, three Iraqi policemen were wounded wild repulsing an ISIS attack.

Two people were wounded were a bomb exploded near Baquba.

Also, rockets were fired at Ain al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province, but no casualties were reported. U.S. troops are stationed at the base.