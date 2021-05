At leastin recent attacks:

In Basra, unidentified gunmen killed one civilian and wounded another. A bomb exploded at a cleric’s home, but no casualties were reported.

An ISIS attack in Tarmiya left an activist dead.

Security forces revealed killing seven militants across Iraq in the last week.

A Turkish airstrike on Zakho killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). Several more were wounded.