Iraq Daily Roundup: 22 Killed, Mostly Security Members

At least 22 people were killed, and 12 more were wounded in recent attacks:
An ISIS attack in Tarmiya left four security personnel dead. When reinforcements arrived four more security personnel were killed. A civilian was killed in the crossfire.
Seven Peshmerga fighters were killed, and four more were wounded, when ISIS attacked their post in Alton Kubre.
In Qaim, a bomb killed two security personnel and wounded another.
An explosion near Akashat killed two security personnel.
In Riyadh, an ISIS attack killed one policeman and wounded another.
A bomb killed a soldier in Diyala.
Near Tuz Khormato, a bomb wounded
four soldiers.
Two security personnel were wounded during an attack in Diyala.
Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq left two guerrillas dead.