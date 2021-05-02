Iraq Daily Roundup: 22 Killed, Mostly Security Members

At least 22 people were killed, and 12 more were wounded in recent attacks:

An ISIS attack in Tarmiya left four security personnel dead. When reinforcements arrived four more security personnel were killed. A civilian was killed in the crossfire.

Seven Peshmerga fighters were killed, and four more were wounded, when ISIS attacked their post in Alton Kubre.

In Qaim, a bomb killed two security personnel and wounded another.

An explosion near Akashat killed two security personnel.

In Riyadh, an ISIS attack killed one policeman and wounded another.

A bomb killed a soldier in Diyala.

Near Tuz Khormato, a bomb wounded four soldiers.

Two security personnel were wounded during an attack in Diyala.

Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq left two guerrillas dead.