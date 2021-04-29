Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed in Attacks

At least five people were killed, and six more were wounded:

An I.E.D. on a highway near Ramadi exploded, killing a border police officer and his driver The officer was a brigadier general.

In Kirkuk, security forces shot a suicide bomb before he could enter the National Security Directorate. However, his bomb belt still detonated. He was killed, and two security personnel were wounded.

An ISIS attack left one security member dead and two others wounded in Hawija.

A sniper killed a militiaman in Yathrib.

An explosives expert was wounded while attempting to dismantle a bomb in Abu Saida.

A landmine near the Iranian border in Haji Omeran severely wounded a civilian who was gathering herbs.