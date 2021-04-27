Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed, Including Children

At least nine people were killed, and 14 more were wounded:

A failed attempt to defuse a bomb in Rashad left four policemen dead and five wounded.

Two children were killed, and three more were wounded, when they group came up old war-related explosives in Basra.

In Hammam al-Alil, old explosives killed two children and wounded a third one.

Three people were injured in Dohuk when a roadside bomb exploded. The trio were part of a group attempting to repair powerlines.

AN ISIS attack north of Khanaqin left two civilians with injuries.

One ISIS member was killed during an attack near Tuz Khormato.