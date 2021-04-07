Iraq Daily Roundup: 60 ISIS Militants Killed in Airstrikes

At least 60 people were killed, and seven were wounded:

The Iraqi military announced that 60 militants were killed in airstrikes conducted on March 25 in the Hamrin Mountains. Yahya Rasul, spokesperson for the Iraqi Commander-in-Chief, made the announcement in a Twitter thread. He further explained that the ISIS militants had been flushed out of their Makhmour bases during earlier operations in March and into these “alternative” hideouts in Hamrin. Also today, the British military revealed that British Armed Forces participated in their own airstrikes last month, against ISIS targets in the Makhmour Mountains. It is unclear Rasul was referring to these strikes in his posts.

Clashes between two militia groups in a Mosul office left five people with injuries. Members of the members of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq allegedly attacked the office’s employees. When the al-Hashd al-Shaabi members arrived, a shootout occurred.

Two civilians were seriously injured in a roadside blast in Muqdadiya.