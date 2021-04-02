Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed in recent violence:

In Maimouna, gunmen killed a civilian. Local authorities claim it is part of a tribal dispute.

Three militants were killed in airstrikes in Salah ad Din province.

Airstrikes killed two militants in the Tharthar Valley.

Also, demonstrators were able to shut down production at three oil facilities in Dhi Qar province. The protesters were freshly angered, when the Iraqi parliament voted to accept a new budget. However, the new budget did not include provisions for new jobs for the protesters. Protesters there and in Muthanna province also called out for the removal of their respective governors and investigations into attacks against activists.