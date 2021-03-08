Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed; Bombing near Shrine in Baghdad

At least two people were killed, and 37 were wounded:

In Baghdad, a bomb or grenade attack near the al-Aimmah Bridge between Kadhimiya and Adhamiya killed one woman and wounded 30 others. Many Shi’ite pilgrims are arriving in Baghdad for religious observances on March 9, at shrine of the seventh imam, Musa al-Kadhim. Attacks were expected.

A child was killed when he unknowingly discovered old explosives on a road near Kirkuk.

A bomb in Riyadh wounded seven policemen.

Demonstrations took place in Diwaniya.