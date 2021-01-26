Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

The Iraqi government hanged three men, who were convicted on terrorism charges, at the central jail in Nasariya. The international community often criticizes such executions over the belief that trials in Iraq are held unfairly and confessions are extracted via torture.

In Muradia, an attack left two dead. One of the dead men was a campaign manager for a candidate running in upcoming elections.

An explosion in Tikrit wounded a militiaman near the location where 11 militiamen were killed during an ISIS attack recently.

Several militants were killed in a strike in the al-Eith area.