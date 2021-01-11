Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed

At least 14 were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:
Near Buhriz, a bomb killed four militiamen. A sniper killed two soldiers and wounded another.
In Maysan province, gunmen killed two members of the al-Salam Brigades.
A bomb in Kassib killed two militiamen.
The body of a militiaman was found near Adhaim. He was kidnapped while herding his sheep.
Gunmen severely wounded a lawyer in Shatra. This is the second such attack in the past week.
In Baghdad, a bomb near a liquor store wounded a civilian.
Three militants were killed during an operation in Daquq.