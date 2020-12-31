Iraq Monthly Roundup: 172 Killed in December

During December, at least 172 people were killed, and 200 were wounded. Last month, at least 151 people were killed across Iraq, and 249 more were wounded.

Islamic State-related violence left 20 civilians, 14 security members, and 101 militants dead. Another 24 civilians and 54 security personnel were wounded.

Anti-government protests in the Kurdistan region left 10 dead and 120 wounded. Although the complaints from demonstrators are similar, these protests were separate from those in the south. These protests were directed primarily at the Kurdish government.

Also, in Kurdistan, overflow from the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.) left 23 guerrillas dead. One Peshmerga member was killed, and two more were wounded during a clash with the guerrillas. Three civilians were accidentally killed in strikes as well.

At least 13 people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

In Badush, gunmen killed the mayor.

Snipers in Umm Hanta killed one person and wounded another.

Security forces killed a suicide bomber in Katoun.

In Haftanin and Metina, Turkish strikes killed 10 guerrillas belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).