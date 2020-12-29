Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed

At least 12 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

Gunmen shot dead a militia leader in Diwaniya. Rami al-Shabani was a leader in the Peace Brigade, which is affiliated with the Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s movement.

Near Jalawla and Khanaqin, clashes left a civilian and a militant dead. Three security personnel were wounded, as were three civilians.

In Kanaan, gunmen killed a fishmonger and wounded his brother.

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left eight guerrillas dead in northern Iraq.

Also, an activist was not injured during an attempt on his life in Nasariya, but Kadhim Lafta’s home was damaged during the bomb attack.