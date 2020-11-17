Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed in Attacks

At least three people were killed, and seven were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, rocket fire targeting the Green Zone killed a girl and wounded five other civilians. Two security personnel were wounded near the US Embassy, and several militiamen may have been injured as well. The attack came after the U.S. government announced the drawdown of U.S. troops in Iraq.

A police official was shot dead at a checkpoint in Abu Siraj.

Turkish forces killed a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during an operation near Sinjar.