Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed in Various Attacks

At least eight people were killed, and 17 were wounded in the latest violence:

One soldier was killed and four were wounded during an ISIS attack in Naqshbandi.

An attack in Riyadh left one policeman dead and three wounded.

In Abbara, a bomb killed a policeman and wounded two more.

In Abu Saida, a bomb killed a policeman and wounded two more. A sniper wounded a policeman.

A bomb in a booby-trapped home in Kailana killed a soldier. Another soldier was wounded.

A civilian was shot dead near Baghdad.

In Mualimeen, unidentified gunmen killed a teacher.

Militants killed a militiaman in front of his home in Kirkuk province.

Militants in Wadi Khanaz wounded two policemen.

In Tuz Khormato, clashes between militia and militants left one militiaman with injuries.

A soldier was wounded during an attack in Dibs.