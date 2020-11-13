Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed in Various Attacks

At least eight people were killed, and 17 were wounded in the latest violence:
One soldier was killed and four were wounded during an ISIS attack in Naqshbandi.
An attack in Riyadh left one policeman dead and three wounded.
In Abbara, a bomb killed a policeman and wounded two more.
In Abu Saida, a bomb killed a policeman and wounded two more. A sniper wounded a policeman.
A bomb in a booby-trapped home in Kailana killed a soldier. Another soldier was wounded.
A civilian was shot dead near Baghdad.
In Mualimeen, unidentified gunmen killed a teacher.
Militants killed a militiaman in front of his home in Kirkuk province.
Militants in Wadi Khanaz wounded two policemen.
In Tuz Khormato, clashes between militia and militants left one militiaman with injuries.
A soldier was wounded during an attack in Dibs.