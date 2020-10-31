Iraq Monthly Roundup: 104 Killed During October

During October at least 104 people were killed across Iraq, and 404 more were wounded. Also, 83 victims were found in mass graves. The number of fatalities remained stable during October, but the number of wounded rose, mainly from renewed demonstrations turning violent. The toll from September was 104 dead and 114 wounded. The analysis follows.

At least 33 civilians, 32 security members, and 34 militants were killed in militant-related violence. Another 27 civilians, 36 security personnel, and a militant were wounded. Also, 83 bodies were found in mass graves.

Anti-government protests resumed across Iraq late in the month, but in Baghdad at least one civilian was killed and 200 more were wounded. Forty security personnel were also wounded. Earlier in October, pilgrims attempting to reach Karbala for Arba’een observances staged their own demonstrations when they were blocked over coronavirus concerns; at least 100 people were wounded there.

Also, six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were killed during illegal Turkish operation in northern Iraq. The guerrillas use northern Iraq as base from which to attack Turkey. Iraq has not given Turkey permission to conduct any cross-border operations, but Ankara has repeatedly ignored any demands to stop these incursions.

At least three people were killed, and two more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded one person in Karrada. A separate explosion in Karrada wounded one person.

A sniper killed a fisherman at Hamrin Lake.

During operations in Kirkuk, two militants were killed.