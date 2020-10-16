Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people killed, and six more were wounded in the latest violence:

An attack on a security point near Dujail left one militiaman dead and another wounded.

Gunmen killed a coffee shop owner in Kanaan.

Two separate bombings in Abbara left one person dead and another wounded.

Two people were wounded in a blast in Hammam al-Alil.

In Makhmour, a bomb wounded a civilian.

A bomb wounded a farmer in Umm al-Hanta.

During an operation in Wadi al-Shay, security forces killed a militant.

A militant was killed in an airstrike near Metabijh.