At least four people were killed and two more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Shoura, a bomb killed a girl and wounded her parents.

Gunmen killed an Asayesh chief of security, Ghazi Saleh, in Amadiya.

In Deir, militants killed the son of a mukhtar.

A P.K.K. leader was killed in a Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.