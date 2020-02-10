Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed, Including Protester

At least seven people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

Security forces killed a protester in Nasariya.

Other Violence:

In Basra, a naval officer was shot dead at his home.

A bomb wounded three people at a cafe in Khalis.

Five militants were killed during operations in the Mosul region.

No casualties were reported after a bomb blasted a convoy carrying supplies to a base hosting U.S. personnel near Baghdad. The attack occurred on a highway in the Adwaniya area, about 12 miles south of Baghdad.