Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and 61 were wounded:

Protest News:

Prominent Iraqi activist Hassan Hadi Muhalhil was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Suq Al-Shuyukh.

In Baghdad, another activist was reported killed.

Demonstrations in Kut left 40 wounded.

Ten demonstrators were wounded on Monday while setting fire to the Badr Offices in Karbala.

Other Violence:

A Turkish soldier and a security guard were killed during operations in Haftan. Turkey is conducting operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

In Dujail, an ISIS attack on security personnel killed two and wounded five more. Mortars targeted the Sheikh Ibrahim shrine.

Gunmen killed a narcotics officer in Baghdad.

An attack on the Waleed border post on the Syrian border left four security personnel with injuries.

Two policemen were wounded in an explosion in Qayara.