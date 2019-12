At least 20 people were killed:

Protest News:

In Maysan, another prominent Iraqi activist/protester was assassinated. Gunmen killed Hussein Naeem Bahadili, who was also the director of a health center in Kahla.

In non-protest-related violence:

In Shoura, gunmen killed an imam.

Airstrike in Jalawla and Khanaqin left 10 militants dead.

Security forces killed eight militants in Makhmour.