Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; Activist Gunned Down

At least 12 people were killed, and 15 more wounded:

In non-protest-related violence:

An ISIS attack on a police outpost at an oil facility in Baiji left four solders dead and another wounded. One militant was also killed.

In Mukhisa, a sniper killed a soldier. A bomb wounded three soldiers.

Two people were killed and another was wounded during an ISIS attack in Shoura.

Gunmen killed a militiaman and wounded three more in the Hamrin region.

In Baghdad, a motorcycle bomb wounded three people in the Bayaa neighborhood. Four people were wounded when a bomb on a motorcycle blew up in Shoala. At least one person was killed in the bombings. These attacks do not appear to be related to protests.

Protest News:

Gunmen killed activist Ali al-Usaimi in Nasariya. Protesters responded by setting on fire several political party offices.