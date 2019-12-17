Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint

At least 12 people were killed, and two more wounded:

In non-protest violence:

In Baghdad, four soldiers were killed when militants attacked a checkpoint north of the city; at least one civilian was wounded. Gunmen killed an Imam.

Gunmen killed three truck drivers and wounded a fourth near Baiji, but it is unclear if this was an ISIS attack or a private matter.

Gunmen killed a married couple in Abu Saida. A bomb killed a civilian.

Protest News:

In Baghdad, unknown assailants murdered a store owner who was assisting protesters.