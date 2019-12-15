Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed; Hundreds of Missing Tribal Fighters Found in Mass Grave

At least 11 people were killed, and seven more wounded, while a mass grave was discovered:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, an activist also working as a journalist was murdered by unknown assailants.

A bomb on a car belonging to activists blew up and wounded two people in Diwaniya.

In other violence:

A mass grave containing hundreds of bodies was discovered near Fallujah. Authorities suspect it may contain the bodies of 643 men and boys belonging to al-Muhamdah tribe, who mysteriously disappeared after the liberation of the area from the Islamic State. The men were part of a tribal militia. Many blamed a Shi’ite militia for the disappearances.

Four Iraqi soldiers were killed and three were wounded during an ISIS attack in the Nahda basin.

Militants killed two policemen in Kirkuk.

A bomb in Ayadiya killed two people.

In Mosul, two dumped bodies were found.

An attack left one soldier dead and two wounded in Nawfal.

Three militants were killed in an airstrike in Albu Juma.