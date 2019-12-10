Iraq Daily Roundup: One Killed; Protests Continue Across South

At least one person was killed, and 27 more wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

Fifteen people were injured in protests at the Umm Qasr port near Basra. Some of the injured were security personnel.

In Amara, bombers targeted two pro-Iran factions; four people were wounded.

Protests continued in Baghdad, Diwaniya, and Karbala.

In other violence:

In Baghdad, a rocket attack at the international airport left six soldiers with injuries. At first, the attack was reported to have left five wounded at the base with also houses Americans. The injured are members of the Counter-Terrorism Services.

A student was killed in a bombing in Mosul.

Two policemen were wounded in Hatin during an ISIS attack.