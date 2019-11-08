Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed, Hundreds Wounded in Protests

At least 11 people were killed, and 232 were injured:

In Baghdad, one protester died when a tear gas canister struck him in the head. On Rashad Street, 32 people were injured by canisters and rubber bullets. Amnesty International reported that the military grade tear gas canisters killing protesters are Iranian-made.

At least nine people were killed during crowd dispersals in Basra. One of them was an elderly woman who died after inhaling tear gas; five of the dead were shot by masked gunmen. Also, a man wounded during protest at the Umm Qasr port has died of his injuries. Over 200 people were wounded. Live rounds were blamed for many of the casualties.

Security forces tore down tents in the holy city of Karbala.

Through a spokesman on Friday, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani criticized security forces for firing live rounds against peaceful protesters. At least 273 people have died during the protests. This week, another 1077 were wounded.

Non-protest-related violence:

No casualties were reported after a rocket attack on an air base housing U.S. personnel near Qayara.