Iraq Daily Roundup: Attacks on Security Personnel; 19 Killed Across Country

At least 19 people were killed, and three people were wounded in recent violence:

In Tarmiya, militants killed four people at one home. One family member belonged to the tribal militia; the other three were two women and a child. A separate attack on another tribal militia member’s home left one dead. Also, two security personnel were killed during an attack on a barracks.

A bombing targeting an Iraqi army patrol in Makhmour killed a major. At least three other people were wounded. A bomb targeting civilians drew in the security patrol. A second bomb then blew up, killing the major.

Security forces killed a suicide bomber in Ghazaliya.

Three militants were killed during security operations in the Makhoul Mountains region.

In Haftanin, Turkish security personnel targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left seven of the guerrillas dead. The Turkish military uses the term “neutralized” to mean killed, wounded, or captured. In northern Iraq, the likely result is death.

Drone attacks on Shi’ite militia posts in Anbar province were reported, but there were no casualties.

Four Bangladeshi kidnapping victims were rescued in Kirkuk.