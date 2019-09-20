Iraq Daily Roundup: Bus Bombing Near Holy City; 30 Killed Across Country

At least 30 people were killed, and nine people were wounded in recent violence:

A man left a remote-controlled bomb on a mini-bus traveling near the holy city of Karbala. When the bus arrived at a checkpoint, it was detonated. The blast killed 12 civilians and wounded five more. A suspect was arrested.

Gunmen on a motorcycle killed two people and wounded another near Dujaili.

In Mosul, a mukhtar was shot dead.

Near Jalawla in Umm al-Hanta, a bomb placed under a tractor wounded three farmers.

Turkish warplanes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas based around Gara left 15 guerrillas dead.