ISIS Executes Kurdish Intelligence Agent; Three Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed in recent violence:

ISIS militants claimed to have executed an Asayesh intelligence agent, who had been kidnapped a few days ago while truffle hunting near Makhmour. Others in his group were released.

Two militants were killed in Tal Abta.

