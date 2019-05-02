ISIS Executes Kurdish Intelligence Agent; Three Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed in recent violence:
ISIS militants claimed to have executed an Asayesh intelligence agent, who had been kidnapped a few days ago while truffle hunting near Makhmour. Others in his group were released.
Two militants were killed in Tal Abta.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
