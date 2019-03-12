Tribal Fighting Leaves Casualties; Five Killed in Iraq

At least five people were killed, and seven were wounded:

A heavy firefight between the Albu Hamdan and al-Batut tribes near Basra left three dead and seven wounded. The cause of the battle is under investigation; however, a new law classifies such fighting as “terrorism” now. A number of people were also arrested.

Two militants were killed in an airstrike on Rashad.

Also, the Kurdistan Regional Government released the last of several arrested when hundreds of protesters stormed a Turkish base at Shiladze.

Read more by Margaret Griffis