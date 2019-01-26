Protester Casualties at Turkish Base; 13 Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed or found dead, and 16 were wounded:

Protesters attacked a Turkish military outpost in Shiladze, where three protesters were killed and at least 14 others were wounded. The youngest fatality was a 13-year-old boy. The protesters numbering in the hundreds, were demonstrating against recent Turkish airstrikes that killed six civilians in northern Iraq. Turkish forces reportedly shot at the protesters who set fire to equipment.

The airstrikes are ostensibly against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas, who have been in conflict with Turkey for over three decades. A spokesperson for the P.K.K. denied Turkish accusations that the P.K.K. was behind the protest. The Kurdistan Regional Government blamed saboteurs. Baghdad has repeatedly called on Turkey to discontinue operations in northern Iraq, including removing troops from military outposts such as this one. Turkey has consistently refused to remove the personnel.

In Khanaqin, militants attacked a checkpoint, where they injured two policemen. Several Asayesh agents were also wounded.

Authorities in Mosul unearthed four bodies.

Near Baquba, a civilian was shot dead.

Three militants were killed in airstrikes in Hawdh al-Waqf.

Two militants were killed during a Nineveh province airstrike.

Militiamen killed several militants attempting to enter Iraq at the Syria border.

