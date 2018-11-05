More Bombs in Baghdad Despite Ministry Denials; Six Killed in Iraq

More bombs were reported in the Baghdad area, even though the Interior Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Saad Maan, claimed that no blasts occurred.

At least six were killed, and 10 were wounded:

An attack in Abbara killed a guard and wounded three more.

A soldier was killed and two were wounded by a blast in Tarmiya.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded two more in the Mashtal neighborhood.

An attack on a post in Khanaqin left three security personnel injured.

Three militants were killed in Rabeaa after the men tried to sneak into the country.

