Three Peshmerga Found in Mass Grave; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least 10 people were killed, and four were wounded:

Four bodies were found in a grave in Hawija. Three of the men were Peshmerga members and kidnapped in 2014.

A roadside bomb in Tal Afar killed one person and wounded four more.

In Riyadh, a federal policeman was shot dead.

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Zab left four of them dead.

Other news:

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi promised to launch new public works initiatives in Basra. The announcement comes two days before a parliamentary meeting where he may learn the fate of his bid to remain prime minister. However, it comes weeks after protests started in Basra, and it may be too late for him to retain the seat.

There are reports circulating that an arrest warrant has been issued for Basra Governor Asaad Al Eidani, possibly over defamation.

Read more by Margaret Griffis